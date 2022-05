Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 6:40 pm

By: News 9

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was able to capture video of a tornado forming near the Pottawatomie-Seminole county line.

The tornado touched down just after 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope, the tornado is located five miles west of Maud and four miles north of Saint Louis.