OCPD: Man Dies Of Complications From Drug-Related Shooting In 2007

Oklahoma City police said a man's death related to a 2007 shooting has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities said Ryan Stubblefield, 36, was shot during a drug-related robbery just before 4 a.m. May 27, 2007 near the intersection of Southwest 28th Street and South Robinson Avenue.

The shooting rendered Robinson paralyzed. He died in November 2020.

The state medical examiner's office completed its report on Stubblefield's death in April 2022.

The report said Stubblefield died of complications related to the 2007 shooting. The department now considers Stubblefield's death a homicide.

Desiree Mitts, 34, and Ricky Page, 32, were arrested in connection to Stubblefield's shooting. Whether Mitts and Page face additional charges will be up to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office.