State Rep. Speaks On Oklahoma Laws If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 10:24 am

A new law banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected is now in effect in Oklahoma.

Gov. Stitt signed the bill into law Tuesday.

Once the Gov. Stitt signed Senate Bill 1503, it took effect immediately.

It comes just hours after the leaked draft from the U.S. Supreme Court that looks to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

Currently in Oklahoma, this new law is prohibiting abortions once a heartbeat or cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.

This is around six weeks into pregnancy, according to medical professionals.

It mirrors a similar law that was passed in Texas last year.

Oklahoma is one of around a dozen states with what's called a trigger law.

That means if Roe v. Wade gets overturned, all abortions would become illegal immediately in the state unless the mother's life is in danger.

“We would take their physicians license from them,” Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland said, “From a different section of law, we would charge them with a felony, and they would have a penalty up to 10 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine.”

Other laws would kick in making the procedure a felony.