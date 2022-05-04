Abortion Clinics React To Oklahoma Abortion Bill

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 10:13 am

Oklahoma's new abortion bill, combined with a looming Supreme Court decision that could overturn the federal ruling that legalizes abortion, means the clock is ticking for abortion clinics in Oklahoma.

If Roe V. Wade is overturned, abortion laws would be determined on a state-by-state basis.

In Oklahoma, all abortions would immediately become illegal unless the mother's life is on the line.

The projected ruling is something local provider, Trust Women Clinics, says they have been preparing for.

"Roe is the floor not the ceiling. We have already been living through incredibly difficult times for abortion access in large portions of the country," explained Myfy Jensen-Fellows of Trust Women Clinics.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains Interim President and CEO, Emily Wales, added, "rather than going to court and feeling confident, we know that the courts are not the back stop.”

Planned Parenthood Great Plains say there are trigger laws in three of the four states they serve.

If the Supreme Court rules against Roe V. Wade, the trigger law would make abortion a felony in Oklahoma.

The procedure would only be an option if the mother's life is in danger.

In those cases currently, Trust Women Clinics says that some hospitals turn to local providers for help.

The Supreme Court decision is expected to officially be handed down sometime this summer.

But the Texas-styled abortion bill Gov. Stitt signed Tuesday is already in effect.