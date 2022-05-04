Embezzlement Charges Filed Against Former Stillwater Public Schools Employee

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 10:32 am

By: Nate Kotisso

A state audit has led to felony embezzlement charges being filed against a former Stillwater Public Schools employee.

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd announced the charges against Stacy Hampton following an investigative audit of the district.

Hampton is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the district's school nutrition program. She was an employee of the district for more than 10 years.

“Based on our findings, this employee was literally taking food out of the mouths of children,” Byrd said in a statement. “Hampton was an administrative assistant for the school nutrition program and took money specifically earmarked to feed school kids. She was in charge of collecting money from school cafeterias and making the deposits. Based on work we performed, it appears Hampton embezzled a total of $216,196.67 from fiscal year 2013 through fiscal year 2019.”

The State Auditor and Inspectors office delivered the audit to Payne County district attorney Laura Austin Thomas’ office last month. Austin Thomas filed the felony charges April 29.

This is a developing story.