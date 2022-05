Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 9:44 am

By: News 9

May the 4th is Star Wars Day and many will be spending May the 4th celebrating the iconic movie series.

One local nonprofit is visiting local children's hospitals so children can meet their favorite characters.

News 9's Caleb Califano was in studio to talk with one of the organizer's and a cast of Star Wars characters about Wednesday's events.