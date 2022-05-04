Traffic Back-Up On I-40 Westbound In NE OKC Due To Multiple Vehicle Crash

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 8:50 am

By: News 9

Traffic Being Affected Near I-40 WB In NE OKC Due To Multiple Vehicle Crash

A multiple vehicle crash on I-40 Westbound is causing major traffic delays Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near I-40 and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and involved four vehicles.

According to OHP, four people were injured in the accident.

The incident was caused by a driver losing control of their vehicle and colliding with three other cars, according to authorities on scene.

This is affecting traffic just west of I-35 and east of the Amarillo Junction.

Drivers are advised to take Southeast 15 Street or Reno if heading westbound.

