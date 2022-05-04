Fire Crews Battle Commercial Fire Caused By Lightning Strike

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 6:52 am

By: News 9

Lightning Stike Causes Building To Catch Fire In SW OKC

Firefighters are responding to a lightning strike Wednesday morning that hit a building in southwest Oklahoma City.

The lightning strike caused the structure, located near 4300 Southwest 3rd Street, to catch fire near a stairway tower portion of the building.

According to fire crews on scene, this incident was upgraded to a commercial fire.

At this time, the fire has now been contained by the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The building was partially evacuated in the areas below the tower that caught fire.

Fire crews on scene are reporting little damage, and evacuated residents will shortly be allowed back into their residences.

Crews are currently checking the tower portion of the building that got hit by the lightning strike for any active flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.