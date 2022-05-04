Police Respond To Attempted Robbery, Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 10:19 pm

By: News 9

A shooting occurred at a Sonic near Martin Luther King Ave in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, according to police.

Six shots were fire and one car was hit as a suspect left the scene, police said.

Two people met at the Sonic to sell and buy a play station from a social media post, police said. When the victim went to meet the suspect to sell the play station, the suspect attempted to rob the victim at gun point, according to police.

Shots were fired, and the suspect and victim left the scene, said police. The victim said he went home to call 911 and filed a report.

Sonic workers called 911 and locked the doors until police arrived, according to police.

This is a developing story...