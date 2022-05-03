NW OKC Chase Ends With Suspect Found Under Blanket

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 5:28 pm

A high-speed pursuit suspect ditched his car and was found hiding in an unusual place early Tuesday morning. Police said William Garrett, 34, led officers on a chase through the northwest side of the city before he fled on foot.

Police on scene told News 9 during the chase Garrett allegedly threw out several baggies filled with unknown drugs. He was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints stemming from the pursuit.

Police said Garrett was driving a white Cadillac when he caught the eye of an officer in northwest Oklahoma City.

“An officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of northwest 39th and May Avenue,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Had attempted to make a traffic stop on this vehicle.”

The driver who was later identified as Garrett refused to stop. Police said Garrett sped away and made several turns onto neighborhood streets in an attempt to lose officers. During the pursuit, police said Garrett continued to speed and came very close to causing a crash with another driver. Garrett then decided to try to outrun police on foot.

“The car came to a stop in the area of northwest 36th and Linda Avenue at which time the driver bailed on foot,” said Quirk.

Officers were able to track the suspect to a home in the area of where he ditched the car.

“He entered a residence there in the area,” said Quirk. “Officers located that driver hiding in a garage under a sheet, what appeared to be a sheet.”

Garrett was taken into custody for felony eluding and officers searched his car.

Police said Garrett did have a passenger, a 30-year-old woman. However, the report did not name her as a suspect or indicate if she was arrested.



