Oklahoma Communities Clean-Up Following Monday Storms

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 4:23 pm

While none of the tornadoes that touched down in Oklahoma Monday were incredibly large, people are still picking up the pieces Tuesday.

"Raining and the wind was blowing and making so much noise you really couldn't tell what was going on," said Calvin Wood, a Cyril resident.

Over 50-mile-an-hour winds, hail, rain, and of course tornados. Welcome to springtime in Oklahoma.

The News 9 weather team was on it from the start, as storms developed on Tuesday afternoon and took us into the evening.

One of the towns hit hardest, Cyril. A tornado tore apart roofs and pulled down powerlines.

"Lots of prayers have been going up for us for a long time," said Monte Snider.

The Sniders were fortunately in Enid with family when the storm hit. Monte didn't exactly know what happened until he got a call from his daughter-in-law.

"She said 'I think you guys need to get dressed, we need to go back to Cyril,'" said Snider. "'Your house has been hit.'"

Snider says when they got back dozens of people in the community came by to help. Some even put a tarp over their roof.

The damage didn't stop there though.

Sky News 9 flew over damage in Ripley where some mobile homes had been tossed around fields and trees slashed apart.

The same could be seen in Seminole and Earlboro.

On the west side of the metro, rows of power lines were pushed to their sides because of the high winds.

"We've had other tragedies around and the community joins together and helps out," said Wood.

Crews could be seen throughout many of these cities continuing to clean up debris and fix power lines in several areas.



