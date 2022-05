Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 2:00 pm

By: News 9

OG&E is reporting around 1,643 customers are without power Tuesday afternoon.

Konowa is currently experiencing 1,196 power outages, according to OG&E.

Oklahoma City has around 137 OG&E customers without power.

At this time, OG&E is working to get an estimated restoration time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.