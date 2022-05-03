Oklahoma Senators And Chief Justice Roberts Respond To Leaked Abortion Draft

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 5:39 pm

Amidst raging political fallout, an investigation has been launched into the leak of a draft majority opinion that indicates the Supreme Court is on the verge of reversing the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the United States almost 50 years ago.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in a statement Tuesday morning, confirmed the authenticity of the documents, first reported Monday by Politico, but said “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed.” Roberts’ statement reads. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”

Justice Roberts said the clerks and employees who work at the Court have traditionally respected and upheld the confidentiality of the judicial process, and therefore “I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

Republicans have walked a fine line between showing support for the possible reversal of Roe while also harshly condemning the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion.

“What bothers me the most is the leak,” said Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), “the fact that the leak came out.”

"Frankly, it looks coordinated," said Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO). "It is an unbelievable attempt to destroy the integrity of the Court, but the justices have to forge ahead, I think they should issue the opinion now."

Democrats say, far more concerning than the leak is the content of the leak.

"This is a dark and disturbing day for America," said Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). "If the report is accurate, the decision would be an abomination -- an abomination! One of the worst ever in modern history."

Standing on the steps of the Senate, facing the Supreme Court, Democratic Senators pointed out that reversing Roe would go against the wishes of most Americans. A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll shows 54 percent of Americans believe the decision should be upheld, while 28 percent say it should be overturned.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to at least attempt to put the right to an abortion in statute through the Women's Health Protection Act

"We will vote to protect a woman's right to choose," said Schumer, "and every American is going to see which side every senator stands on."

"Let's be clear," said Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) "abortion bans will not actually end abortions. they will just make them unsafe and they will hurt the women with the least resources and the tightest budgets."

"I am furious." Murray added, "furious that Republicans could be this cruel, that the Supreme Court could be this heartless."

Murray and other Democrats say, if the draft opinion turns into the actual final opinion, the next generation of women will be the first to have fewer rights than their mothers.

"It all comes down to who should make decisions about your health, your life, and your future as a woman in America," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), "right-wing Republican lawmakers, right-wing members of the United States Supreme Court, or you as an American woman?"

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, who is vehemently pro-life, tweeted Monday night: "Ending Roe is the right decision, but I am reserving judgment until the real opinion is released."

Senator Inhofe says the 1973 Roe opinion was wrong and needs to be reversed.

"Everyone knows in Oklahoma I’ve been somewhat of a leader in the pro-life movement," said Inhofe in an interview Tuesday, "and so I’m delighted [with] any step that’s in that direction."