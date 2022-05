Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 12:19 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Art Of Andy Warhol Expected To Make Over $200 Million At Auction

Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is expected to fetch more than $200 million at an auction in New York next week.

Other pieces up for auction are works of Monet, Picasso and Pollock.

In addition, the creature that inspired the Jurassic Park velociraptor will be for sell.

It’s expected to go for $6,000,000 million.