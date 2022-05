Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 12:10 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

A couple from Arcadia died when their pickup was swept away in the Cannonball River in North Dakota.

The Hettinger County Sheriff's office says Patrick and Joan Blake tried to cross the river in three-four feet of water.

Their truck was then submerged.

Joan Blake managed to call 911, stating that they were trapped.

By the time crews got there, the couple had passed away.

The Blake’s were both 74-years-old and visiting family in the area.