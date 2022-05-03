×
Breaking News: Gov. Stitt Signs Texas-Style Ban On Most Abortions
Breaking News: Police Respond To Attempted Robbery, Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast
Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 7:29 am
By:
Jed Castles
Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for May 3, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 4, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 4, 2022.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for May 3, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for May 3, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Crew Of USS Tulsa Visit Ship's Namesake City
Grant Stephens
Sailors from the USS Tulsa are spending a few days in Tulsa to learn more about the city. Tuesday night's reception at Mother Road Market wraps up the crew's second day spent exploring the city.
Crew Of USS Tulsa Visit Ship's Namesake City
Grant Stephens
Sailors from the USS Tulsa are spending a few days in Tulsa to learn more about the city. Tuesday night's reception at Mother Road Market wraps up the crew's second day spent exploring the city.
Family, OU Community Remember 3 OU Meteorology Students Killed While Storm Chasing
Feliz Romero
Family members and classmates of Nicholas Nair, Gavin Short and Drake Brooks are heartbroken following the news that the students passed away on their way back from storm chasing in Kansas Friday.
Family, OU Community Remember 3 OU Meteorology Students Killed While Storm Chasing
Feliz Romero
Family members and classmates of Nicholas Nair, Gavin Short and Drake Brooks are heartbroken following the news that the students passed away on their way back from storm chasing in Kansas Friday.
Oklahoma Petition To Legalize Recreational Marijuana Use Begins Signature Collection
Barry Mangold
An initiative petition is seeking to ask voters in November to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Petition To Legalize Recreational Marijuana Use Begins Signature Collection
Barry Mangold
An initiative petition is seeking to ask voters in November to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Farmers Take Steps To Protect Flocks From Bird Flu
Ashlyn Brothers
A large bird flu outbreak is forcing state officials to ban sales of live birds, as well as swaps and exhibitions until the end of July to try and slow the spread of the highly contagious and deadly disease.
Oklahoma Farmers Take Steps To Protect Flocks From Bird Flu
Ashlyn Brothers
A large bird flu outbreak is forcing state officials to ban sales of live birds, as well as swaps and exhibitions until the end of July to try and slow the spread of the highly contagious and deadly disease.
View More Stories
