Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 6:47 am

After a battle of the seasons Monday, Tuesday looks much quieter with cooler highs and north winds.

But the next storm is on our doorstep and blows in Wednesday.

The threat for severe weather will race back into the state Wednesday, including tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and some flooding.

Take a break from the weather Tuesday, but be prepared to take cover Wednesday.