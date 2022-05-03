Police: 2 People In Custody After Overnight Police Chase

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 5:43 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police say two people are in custody in connection with an overnight chase.

Officers say they tried to stop a car near Northwest 48th and Indiana for speeding, but the driver took off.

The car eventually stopped in a neighborhood near May and I-44 after police say the suspects tossed five bags of an unknown substance out of the car, then fled on foot.

Police say they later caught the driver, and also arrested a passenger.

This is a developing story, say with News 9 for the latest updates.