Police: 2 People In Custody After Overnight Police Chase

Oklahoma City police say two people are in custody in connection with an overnight chase.
Officers say they tried to stop a car near Northwest 48th and Indiana for speeding, but the driver took off.
The car eventually stopped in a neighborhood near May and I-44 after police say the suspects tossed five bags of an unknown substance out of the car, then fled on foot.
Police say they later caught the driver, and also arrested a passenger.
