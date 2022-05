Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 5:35 am

By: News 9

Firefighters Battle Fire At Retirement Home In NW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters say everyone is safe after an overnight fire at a metro retirement home.

The blaze broke out at the Memory Care Center, near the Kilpatrick Turnpike and Portland.

Investigators believe the smoke came from fan motor in the air conditioning system.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.