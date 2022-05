Monday, May 2nd 2022, 7:55 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

A rancher in Yukon was trying to get some livestock to higher ground due to high water.

News 9 captured the rescue attempt Monday night near North Piedmont Road and West Wagner Road.

There were also several power poles seen at an angle that were likely affected by severe weather that swept through the Yukon area late Monday afternoon and early Monday evening.

As of 7:40 p.m., more than 400 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers (432) in Yukon are without electricity.