Kansas Tornado Survivor Speaks About Damaging Weekend Storm

The town of Andover, Kansas is picking up the pieces of what an EF3 tornado left behind over the weekend.

“I've found pictures of other people's families, loved ones, we found a note from our neighbor. And it's weird to think that your personal life is strewn out around you for everyone to see,” said Sydney Rummery, a resident who lost her home in the tornado.

Sydney Rummery says things are replaceable, but one item from her father with ALS is something she can't replace.

“My dad had recorded storybooks for my children because his voice is going. So, he recorded storybooks on a flash drive that was in my dresser, I just found my coaster that was on my nighttime dresser in the trees, but the drawer where I kept it, next to my bed, was still there,” said Rummery.

Like many in the area, the Rummery's weren't prepared to say goodbye to what they thought was their forever home.

“We were planning to start a family this summer. So, it was really hard to go back in,” Rummery said.

Thankfully, Sydney was not home when the tornado struck. But when her father told her what was coming their way, she knew how serious the situation was.

“My dad was a storm chaser back in the day, he covered the 1991 tornado. So, he's the first one who called me and kind of said "Hey, this is what's going on." He doesn't have a voice anymore because he has ALS. It was really strange of him to call me, so I knew it was bad when that happened,” Rummery continued.

Her husband, Brooks, made it to the basement before their home was destroyed, but with cell service down she didn’t know if he was okay until they were reunited hours after the storm.

“You never think it's going to happen to you, they always say that, but it really is true,” said Rummery.

There is a lot of work that needs to be done to get back to normalcy.

If you would like to help, you can donate money to those affected on the American Red Cross' website.