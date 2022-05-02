×
Lacey's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Monday, May 2nd 2022, 9:42 am
By:
Lacey Swope
Lacey's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 2, 2022.
