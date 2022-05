Monday, May 2nd 2022, 10:28 pm

By: News 9

Firefighters Rescue Woman From Floodwater In NW OKC

Fire Crews Rescue Woman From Floodwater In NW OKC

Fire Officials Give An Update On NW OKC Water Rescue

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was involved in a water rescue in the 2400 block of Northwest 39th Monday morning.

A dive team was also involved in the response.

You can see the Oklahoma City Fire Department's statement on the situation here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.