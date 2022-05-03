Power Outages Affect OG&E Customers As Storms Move Through The State

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 10:52 pm

By: News 9

OG&E is reporting more than 7,000 customers (7,432) are without power Monday night as heavy storms move through the state.

As of 9:41 p.m., more than 3,000 (3,313) of the company's outages are in Oklahoma City.

More than 1,000 customers in Konawa (1,197) are without power. The 1,197 electricity customers account for more than 98 percent of OG&E customers in the city.

For all three cities, OG&E said it does not yet have an estimated time for power restoration.

You can keep track of the outages around the state by following this link.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.



