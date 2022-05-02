Innovative Teacher: Amber Davis

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 7:30 am

By: News 9

This week's Innovative Teacher is Amber Davis.

She is an Occupational Therapist for the Deer Creek School District.

A personal example of her innovation was when she recognized the struggles of one of her students and recommended using snap type for him.

Snap type is an app that is used to assist students who struggle with their penmanship.

This particular student is in 1st grade and has dysgraphia, recognizing his struggles and how the app could help, she recommended it to his parents.

Ms. Davis took the time to show the parents how to use the app. Ms. Davis did not stop there, she reached out and had the app installed on the student's sister's tablet as well so they could practice using the app at home.

