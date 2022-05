Monday, May 2nd 2022, 5:35 am

By: News 9

Firefighters Say Early Morning House Fire In NW OKC Caused By Lightning Strike

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

The blaze broke out at a home near Northwest 178th & North Pennsylvania Avenue in the Edmond area.

Officials say a lightning strike was the cause of the fire and nobody was injured.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.