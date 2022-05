Sunday, May 1st 2022, 10:28 pm

By: News 9

Court Of Appeals Rejects Former OKC Police Sergeant's Claim For Reduced Sentence

A former Oklahoma City Police Sergeant will remain behind bars for a second-degree murder charge.

Keith Sweeney was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing Dustin Pigeon in 2017.

Pigeon was threating to kill himself by setting himself on fire.

Sweeney's attorneys said the officer shot and killed him because he thought Pigeon was holding a knife.

The court of Criminal Appeals rejected all 25 of Sweeny's claims for a reduced sentence.