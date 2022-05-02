Man Killed In NW OKC Train Accident, Police Investigating

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 10:23 pm

A train hit and killed a man in Oklahoma City near NW 70th and Shartel on Sunday, according to authorities. Now, investigators are working to determine how it happened.

Police were called to the scene at 1:45 Sunday afternoon. When they got there, they found one person dead on the tracks.

"We did have a pretty big scene set up as far as the investigation goes," said Sgt. Jeff Dutton, with Oklahoma City Police.

Investigators said the man was seen walking along the tracks moments before the collision.

It's unclear why the person was on the tracks and investigators are trying to figure out if this was intentional or accidental.

BNSF railway sent us a statement saying in part;

"We are saddened to say that the individual was fatally injured. There were no injuries to our crews..."

"I don't know if it was a homeless person or someone who lives nearby that just walks along the tracks," said Dutton. "That's also part of what's going to be released later on."

It's uncertain if there were any witnesses at the scene. Police also said people need to be extra careful when near train tracks.

"You have un-even surfaces, loose surfaces with the gravel," Dutton said. "There could be something sharp you could trip over and not see. There's obviously a lot of hazards."

The person killed has not been named yet.



