Sunday, May 1st 2022, 10:26 pm

By: News 9

Midwest City Shooting Suspect In Custody, According To Authorities

Police are on the scene investigating a shooting at the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park in Midwest City where officers say a suspect is in custody.

Officers have Reno and Douglas blocked off as they investigate.

Authorities on the scene told News 9 that there are no injuries.

Stay tuned for more updates, this is a developing story.