Association Of Central Oklahoma Government Bike Fest Promotes Better Living

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 7:01 pm

Bikers are hitting the Oklahoma trails as the spring season warms the weather.

“It's the solitude you get when you're out there biking. Me and my wife, we bike together most of the time. Just the conversation to us, it's our happy place,” Walter Fowler said.

Jordan Evans with Association of Central Oklahoma Governments hopes this bike month will encourage folks to pedal throughout Oklahoma.

“Being able to bike from Norman to Moore from Oklahoma City to Edmond, those types of things are really important. Connecting these communities is a big part of what we do,” Evans said.

Evans said a few things to keep in mind are to always wear a helmet and to keep up with the maintenance of your bike. He said things are improving, but many wouldn't consider Oklahoma as bike friendly.

“The league of American bicyclists actually just ranked us 48th in the nation so it's pretty low, but we are working on improving those numbers especially in our metro areas like Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman,” Evans said.

The city said it is almost done with a four-year project called "bikewalkokc", which will add more trails and sidewalks throughout the city.

“We're also interested in having more of a system where bike trails and bike lanes are connected so people can walk and bike to work and to school and also for recreation,” Sasha McCrone said.

This project is expected to be done later this year.

Here’s a link to more events happening during Bike Month.

For more events happening this Bike Month, CLICK HERE.