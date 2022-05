Sunday, May 1st 2022, 6:33 pm

By: News 9

Mayor David Holt Begins New Term This Week

The first week of May marks the start of Mayor David Holt's new term.

Holt was elected as Oklahoma City’s 36th Mayor in 2018 and was re-elected with 60 percent of the vote on February 8, 2022.

He is the eighth longest-serving mayor in Oklahoma City history.

He will hold a ceremonial oath of office at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The first full day of his term will be Tuesday.