Sooners Complete Sweep Over Kansas

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 6:25 pm

By: OU Athletics

No. 1 Oklahoma concluded its final road series of the regular season with a 9-1 win at Kansas on Sunday. OU completed the three-game conference sweep in dominating fashion, outscoring the Jayhawks 35-1 on the weekend.

The Sooners move to 45-1 on the year and 14-1 in Big 12 play heading into a top-10 showdown for the Big 12 regular season title next weekend vs. No. 6/7 Oklahoma State in Norman.

On Sunday, OU hit two more home runs to total six on the weekend. Sophomore Tiare Jennings led the way with her third home run in as many games vs. the Jayhawks (15-31, 2-13), while classmate Alyssa Brito hit her 13th of the season.

In the circle, OU's trio of redshirt senior Hope Trautwein, sophomore Nicole May and freshman Jordy Bahl each saw action on the day, with Trautwein (2.0 IP) and May (3.0 IP) each striking out three and Bahl (2.0) fanning four. May improved her record to 12-0 with the win.

After three scoreless innings, Oklahoma broke things open in the fourth. Super senior Lynnsie Elam plated Jennings after the sophomore got aboard via walk. The next at-bat, fellow redshirt senior Jana Johns ripped an RBI double down the left line to score Elam, while Brito scored on a KU error.

In the fifth, a sac-fly RBI from another redshirt senior in Jocelyn Alo scored Rylie Boone before Jennings blasted her 21st home run of the season on a two-run shot to center. Oklahoma tacked on another run in the six courtesy of a fielder's choice RBI from super senior Taylon Snow.

Kansas plated their lone run of the weekend in the bottom of the sixth, scoring on an single before Bahl got out of the frame and left two on base.

Brito got the run back and more in the seventh with a two-run homer to center field to close the game's scoring. It marked the 32nd time this season OU has had a multi-homer game in 46 contests.

Three Sooners had multi-hit performances in Jennings (2-for-3), Brito and Elam (2-for-4) with six bringing in at least one run, paced by Jennings' and Brito's two apiece.

In the series, Oklahoma outscored Kansas 35-1 and outhit the Jayhawks 34-9. OU's pitching staff tossed two shutouts and struck out 18 on the weekend. The Sooners have held opponents to one run or fewer in 40 of 46 games.

Bedlam comes to Norman Thursday through Saturday, May 5-7. The Sooners and Cowgirls meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Game one will now be aired on ESPN, with game two on ESPN2 and the finale on ESPNU.

All three games can be heard on 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma and nationwide on The Varsity app.

The series is sold out but Home Run Village, a free fan fest located to the west of Marita Hynes Field, will be open and feature food, entertainment and a jumbotron showing all three games.

