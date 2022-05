Sunday, May 1st 2022, 6:22 pm

By: News 9

Edmond police and the family of Morgan Cline need your help.

They said Cline has been missing since Friday after she didn't return home from school.

She has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black leggings, and birkenstock sandals.

If you know anything, call Edmond Police immediately.