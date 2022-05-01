Sunday, May 1st 2022, 6:14 pm

By: News 9

Police Searching For Alleged Shooting Suspects, Victim Near NW OKC Park

Oklahoma City authorities are currently in the area of NW 22nd and Portland where officers responded to a shooting call Sunday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD), the suspects ran away once officers arrived at the scene near Saint Clair Park.

Authorities said they are searching for a victim that supposedly left before officers arrived.

Police provided no information on any injuries.

Police have a large scene setup that extends several blocks north and west of this location.

The OCPD is also using dogs and a drone to search for suspects.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.



