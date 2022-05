Sunday, May 1st 2022, 9:49 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said one person is in custody after they were engaged in a pursuit overnight.

Officers said they attempted to pull the suspect over driving a U-Haul truck near Northwest 36th on Interstate 235 when the suspect sped away.

After a short pursuit, police said the suspect tried to run away near Northwest 50th Street and North Military Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect broke into a nearby home before officers arrested them.