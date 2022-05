Sunday, May 1st 2022, 9:19 am

By: News 9

1 Woman Taken To Hospital Following Shooting

Oklahoma City police said a woman has been hospitalized after a Sunday morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. near Interstate 44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.