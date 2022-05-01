OHP: Road Rage Incident Leads Suspect To Shoot Motorcycle Driver

Saturday, April 30th 2022, 10:22 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a motorcycle driver suffered non life threatening injuries after a road rage incident led to a shooting on I-235 Saturday afternoon.

The OHP said southbound I-235 was temporarily closed after shots were fired between North 36th and North 23rd around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers said an unknown person in a vehicle shot the motorcycle driver, forcing him to pull over on the highway.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and authorities said there is no solid description.

The motorcycle driver is in the hospital.

No word on what started the road rage incident.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.