Drug Takeback And Recycling Event Held In Moore

Saturday, April 30th 2022, 4:38 pm

The City of Moore, Moore Police Department and the Drug Enforcement are all working together this weekend to keep prescription drugs off the streets.

Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day and an event at the Moore Recycle Center was aimed at doing just that.

People were encouraged to bring their unused or expired drugs.

The Moore Police Department was there to properly dispose of the pills.

They were not able to accept liquids, inhalers or needles.

Sgt. Rebecca Miller said it's important to properly dispose of them because it keeps the drugs out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.

"It's amazing because, when we do these events, we get hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs,” Miller said. "If those drugs aren't disposed of properly, they could end up in the hands of children or other people. They may end up on the streets with people selling them."

The City of Moore also recycled electronics and shredded paper at this recycling event.

Printers, copiers and TVs over 32 inches were not accepted.