Saturday, April 30th 2022, 9:35 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's northeast side.

The fire was located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Coltrane Road.

Authorities said a call came from a neighbor who saw flames coming from a bedroom window.

Everyone made it out of the house. No injuries have been reported.

The house is close to a total loss.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.