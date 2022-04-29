Oklahoma City Couple Says ‘I Do’ Mid-Flight

Friday, April 29th 2022, 5:58 pm

A metro couple tied the knot 37,000 feet in the air. Their cinematic nuptials continue to make the rounds on social media, and it's not the wedding the happy couple had planned.

They told News 9 how it all came about.

"Went on our first date and it was just, it went on for hours and it was like, last call? Oh my gosh," newlywed Pam Salda said.

Pam and Jeremy swiped right on a dating app almost two years ago. They marked that date on their calendars for a destination wedding in Cabo set for August.

Then, airlines dropped their mask mandates earlier this month.

"She [Pam] says … makes you just want to hop on a plane and go to (Las) Vegas and that was Tuesday," groom Jeremy Salda said.

The couple bought plane tickets and packed their bags.

"Nobody else was going to know about it till we got back," Jeremy Salda said.

The first leg from Oklahoma City to Dallas went off without a hitch; but the trip to get hitched hit a bump in the road when bad weather hit.

"We're visibly stressed cause we're, like, watching, looking at the phone and we're doing time math in our heads," Jeremy Salda said.

Then a man named Chris came over to the couple to offer the power vested in him by the state of Texas.

"He says, ‘Well, I just wanted to let you know I'm an ordained minister, and I think I can help you out," Pam Salda said.

The duo became trio and had to switch airports after their flight was canceled.

Pam looked like a runaway bride as she, Jeremy and Chris sprinted to make the flight.

"We are running through the airport,” Pam Salda said. “I'm holding flowers, I'm dragging a dress.”

They finally boarded and joked with the pilot that they'll get married on the plane if they miss their appointment at the wedding chapel.

To Pam and Jeremy's surprise, everyone was on board with the wedding. The flight crew turned wedding party got creative to turn the cabin into an altar.

“They're decorating with toilet paper streamers, and they made Chris the officiant,” Pam Salda said. “A little sash out of snack packets and cocktail straws. It was like they done it hundreds of times.”

“It was almost like when we booked the flight, there was an additional option for, ‘Would you like your wedding on the flight’? Yes, we'll take the wedding package,” Jeremy Salda said.

After they said their "I do's,” they danced down the aisle to Bruno Mars' "I Think I Want To Marry You."

Although their honeymoon destination is still up in the air, the couple said it doesn't matter if it's in the air, on land or sea. It won't stop when they get back to Oklahoma.

"We're going to have a honeymoon for the next 70 years," Pam Salda said.

