Friday, April 29th 2022, 4:13 pm

By: News 9

Crews Respond To Wreck Involving Multiple Vehicles In SW OKC

First responders have responded to a multi-vehicle accident in southwest OKC.

The four-vehicle accident was reported on I-44 northbound near Southwest 15th Street.

Oklahoma City firefighters were on scene trying to get a driver out of one of the vehicles.

No injury information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.