Norman Man Convicted In Assault Against Pregnant Woman

Friday, April 29th 2022, 5:31 pm

By: News 9

A Norman man accused of beating his then pregnant girlfriend and trying to kill their unborn baby was found guilty Friday on charges of domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman, according to OU Nightly.

Ally Stephens originally went to the Norman Police Department in October 2020 reporting abuse she said she sustained from Gage Ford. He was arrested, but later posted bail.

Later that month, on October 17, investigators said she was attacked again, but this time needed to be hospitalized.

When Stephens took the stand Monday, she was asked about that specific encounter and what led up to it.

She stated Ford told her that night he was going to kill himself and he wanted to see her. When she went over to his apartment, she said they were in his room and started discussing the baby. That's when they began arguing.

Stephens said as things escalated, she tried to leave and that's when Ford grabbed her by the hair and began hitting her in the face multiple times and kicking her in the stomach. She testified that while he was on top of her, she had trouble breathing.

She said she thought she was going to die.

Stephens said she then ran to get help. When she looked in the mirror, she stated she didn't look like herself.

Stephens was later taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. At the time she was 16 weeks pregnant.

She had the child on March 8 and said the baby is healthy and doing well.

Shortly after the incident, Ford turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals and is charged with assault and battery by means of force, likely to produce death.

The defense argued her injuries weren't life threatening and there was no evidence of Ford using a weapon.