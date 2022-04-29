OCPD Release New Information Regarding NW OKC Homicide

Friday, April 29th 2022, 1:35 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police have released new information regarding a Tuesday homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to authorities, OCPD responded to a welfare check at 5001 Northwest 10th Street around 1:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers discovered a victim inside an apartment, who was found dead.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Miguel Alexis Rivera Del Angel.

At this time, this is considered an open investigation and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

If you have information on this case, you can call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.