Friday, April 29th 2022, 10:45 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Fair announced its theme for 2022 this week.

This year's theme is "Your Fair Share Of Fun."

Disney on Ice and the Xtreme Bulls and Broncs Tour will both return along with live performances, rides and food.

The fair will run from September 15-25 at the OKC Fairgrounds.