New State Law Will Add Suicide Prevention Assistance To Schools

Friday, April 29th 2022, 7:06 am

A new law would soon require all public and private schools to print the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 988, on student ID cards if they have them.

The law is written by Republican State Senator Bill Coleman and co-authored by Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City.

Coleman says the new law will take effect on July 1st of 2023.

It will be applied to 7th through 12th grade.

The State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is planning to roll out that new lifeline number, 988, by this upcoming July.

Coleman says suicide is a leading cause of death for young people in our state every year.

In 2020, when this legislation was first filed, suicide took up to 40 lives for kids under 17.

"If it does save at least one person's life, we have done a good deal here at the Capitol," said Coleman.

The new law only affects schools who already have student IDs and will not require schools who do not have ID cards to get them.





It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.