Friday, April 29th 2022, 6:35 am

By: News 9

Firefighters Provide The Latest Updates After An Early Morning House Fire In SW OKC

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at a home near SW 38th & Villa.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out or if anyone was injured.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.