Floor Frenzy: Lawmakers Rush Controversial Bills Ahead Of Deadline

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 6:05 pm

A busy Thursday morning at the state capitol began with a Texas-style abortion ban being sent to the governor without questions or debate, and a last-minute bill specifying which bathroom transgender students should use.

Last-minute floor maneuvers included suspending House rules to allow for late amendments and not allowing questions or debate.

Senate Bill 1503 would allow anyone to file civil lawsuit against someone who aides, abets or performs an abortion after about five weeks.

House Democrats walked out of the chamber in frustration.

“What happens in this building does matters to the people of Oklahoma, but apparently doesn’t matter on the floor of the House,” Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, said. “They just wanna (sic) muzzle the people who might have something substantive to say about the stupid stuff that they’re doing.”

“From what I’ve been told, there was an agreement that we were going to press straight to a vote because we had debated a very similar bill just a couple weeks ago,” Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, said.

In a bill less than 24 hours old, West's third floor amendment and an amendment to his amendment paved the way for the state to regulate which bathroom students use in school.

“People will use the bathroom that aligns with their birth certificate,” West said. “Schools will have designated ‘boys’ and ‘girls.’ They can also have a provision in there for multi-use restrooms.”

“It’s about real-life human beings,” Rep. Collin Walke, D-OKC, said. “Someone will challenge the legislation just like they challenge all the unconstitutional legislation and then a federal court has to make that decision.”

The bathroom bill must go back to the State Senate. The abortion bill is on the way to the Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk.