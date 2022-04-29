Oklahoma Artist Commissioned To Paint Mural in Historic Capitol Hill District

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 10:23 pm

A neighborhood grant is bringing new life to the Historic Capitol Hill.

An Oklahoma artist has been chosen to paint a mural in the Historic Capitol Hill District. The mural was made possible by a $15,000 grant from the City of OKC City Council and the Mayor.

The artist, Lucinda Jones, told News 9 her goal with this piece of work is to honor the culture and diversity in Southwest Oklahoma City.

“There is a lot of development happening. With a piece of art, it gives us another opportunity to grow as a district and bring people in,” said Miriam Campos, the Board Chair of the Historic Capitol Hill.

“Somebody from the City of Oklahoma City announced that they were looking for a place in the Historic Capitol Hill to put a mural and I was like ‘oh I know a place!’,” said Clarissa Watkins, the Director Of Outreach at Hilltop Clinic.

Soon vibrant colors, mariachis, and generations of the Latino community will fill up the side of the clinic on the corner of SW 25th Street and Broadway Ave.

“My goal was to create a beautiful an uplifting mural to honor the community, their culture, their history, and the future growth for the capitol hill community,” said Lucinda Jones, the Artist.

“It’s cool that we are going to have this huge mural right on our building that shows people from all different ethnicities coming together as one,” said Watkins.

The mural reflects neighborhood pride, identity, and a way to honor long-time activist Mary Sosa.

“Mary was a huge community advocate she did many years of service, she worked in Oklahoma City for many, many years. She also gave back; she started her neighborhood association she really put us on the map in that way,” said Campos.

Jones, who is also a native Oklahoman, said this was a dream years in the making.

“This was actually one of my goals that I wanted to paint a mural for Oklahoma City. It has really been a beautiful experience,” said the Artist.

Jones will start painting in May and is expected to finish the mural in June.



