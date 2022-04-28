Governor Stitt Appoints Keith Reed As State Commissioner Of Health

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 4:36 pm

By: News 9

Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday the appointment of Keith Reed to serve as State Commissioner of Health. Reed has nearly 20 years of experience at the Oklahoma State Department of Health and has served as interim commissioner since October 2021.

Prior to his role as interim commissioner, Reed served as deputy commissioner of community health services from 2018 to 2020, where he played an integral role in Oklahoma’s successful COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution operations.

“Keith Reed has done an exceptional job as interim commissioner of health and will continue to serve Oklahomans well in this permanent capacity,” said Gov. Stitt. “Keith has a proven track record of success, and he is the right person to lead the Oklahoma State Department of Health into the future.”

Reed received his Bachelor of Science in nursing from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Oklahoma. He is a colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, having served multiple tours in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. Reed is currently assigned as Commander, 137th Special Operations Medical Group, Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City.

“I am honored to be nominated by Governor Stitt for consideration as Oklahoma’s next Commissioner of Health,” said Reed. “If confirmed, I look forward to serving Oklahomans in this role alongside other dedicated employees of this agency who work tirelessly to lead Oklahoma to prosperity through health.”

