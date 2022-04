Thursday, April 28th 2022, 2:02 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Our Oklahoma connection to Survivor Season 42 is over after Tori Meehan was voted out on Wednesday night's episode.

Meehan said she is at peace with the decision made. However, she was disappointed to be voted off the show.

The other player voted out last night was Rocks Roy.

